Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,007 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 139,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,119. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

