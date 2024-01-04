Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,570 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 137,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. 218,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,188. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

