Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 465 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.18. 2,405,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,023,946. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.