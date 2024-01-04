Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 543 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up 1.0% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.56. 166,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $179.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.97.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

