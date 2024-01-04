Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes $484,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 118,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IRM stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 356,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IRM

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,014 shares of company stock worth $1,599,708. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.