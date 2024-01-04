Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes $579,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,031,000 after buying an additional 144,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,968,000 after buying an additional 338,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,368,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.35. The stock had a trading volume of 217,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,953. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average is $111.05. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $123.64. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.