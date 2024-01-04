Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $422.63. The company had a trading volume of 439,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.80. The firm has a market cap of $396.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

