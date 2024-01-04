Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,598 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after buying an additional 494,939 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $121,096,000 after acquiring an additional 221,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.84. 438,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.59 and a 200 day moving average of $125.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.