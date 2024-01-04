Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 109,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genfit in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

GNFT opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Genfit by 1,992.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genfit in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genfit by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genfit by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Genfit by 1,005.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 296,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 269,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

