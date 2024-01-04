Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Down 7.6% in December

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Genprex Price Performance

Shares of GNPX stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Genprex has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Get Genprex alerts:

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genprex will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genprex

About Genprex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Genprex by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,198 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Genprex by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Genprex during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.