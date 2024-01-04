Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Down 7.6% in December

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Genprex Price Performance
Shares of GNPX stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Genprex has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genprex will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Genprex
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
