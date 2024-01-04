GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $18.58

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $19.54. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 287,086 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $810.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.96.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. Analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GigaCloud Technology



GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

