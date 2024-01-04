Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Trading Down 10.2%

Shares of Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD – Get Free Report) were down 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Global Gold Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

About Global Gold

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia.

