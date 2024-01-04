Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 1.82% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 53,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the second quarter worth $6,664,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the second quarter worth $186,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the second quarter worth $2,047,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ALTY opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. This is a boost from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.