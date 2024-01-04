Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.58

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $45.42, with a volume of 18040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,694,000.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

