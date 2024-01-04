Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Trading Down 2.8%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.71. 782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Free Report) by 152.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.50% of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (CHIK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the information technology sector. The index includes A shares. CHIK was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

