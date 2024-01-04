GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Gap Down to $57.02

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.02, but opened at $55.56. GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares last traded at $56.03, with a volume of 86,223 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.73.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,931,000 after purchasing an additional 838,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,060,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

