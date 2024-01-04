Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) is Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $12,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,259,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,662,000 after purchasing an additional 268,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after buying an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $365,696,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after acquiring an additional 471,945 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.92. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

