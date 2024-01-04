Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $99.73 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $75.34 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $517.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

