Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,971 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 1.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

DFAR opened at $22.44 on Thursday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $727.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.