Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.