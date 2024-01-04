Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after buying an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,081,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $300.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.59.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.