Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 561,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $51,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 51.9% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $93.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.84. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.