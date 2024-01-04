Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

