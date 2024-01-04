Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,245,000 after buying an additional 108,110 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,784,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 962,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 205,967 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 826,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 796,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after buying an additional 294,987 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFLV stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

