Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $25.43.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

