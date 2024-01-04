Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $329.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.46 and a 52 week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

