Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 335 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,155,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87,790 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,399,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 150.5% in the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 150,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 90,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,898,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,627,000 after buying an additional 102,906 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $54.60 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

