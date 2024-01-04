Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 944 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.