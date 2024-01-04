Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 313,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 62,025 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 36,110 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

