Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of -117.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

