Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $175.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

