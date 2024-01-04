Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

