Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,457 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

