Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $53.27.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

