Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,954 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,659 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,159,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 247,773 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,204,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

