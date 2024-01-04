Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,885 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 70,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $430.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $348.06 and a 52-week high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.