Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 251,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $284.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.58 and a 200 day moving average of $264.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

