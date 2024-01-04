Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

