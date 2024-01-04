Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Down 1.2 %

GCMG opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.50. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 77.52% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCMG. TD Cowen began coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $223,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,165.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $664,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grosvenor Capital Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 12.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after acquiring an additional 477,702 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,118,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 137,722 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,346,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 241,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

