Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (GUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.