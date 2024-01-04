Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (GUG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GUG stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

