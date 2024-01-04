Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOF. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

