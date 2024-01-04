Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on January 31st

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GOF opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

