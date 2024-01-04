Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.22 ($0.03). Approximately 12,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 19,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £921,300.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.25.

About Gulf Investment Fund

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

