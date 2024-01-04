Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,240 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in PPG Industries by 21.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 12.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1,010.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after buying an additional 120,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $145.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

