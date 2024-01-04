Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,116 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

