Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 473 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.36 billion, a PE ratio of -117.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

