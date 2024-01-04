Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Synopsys by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $492.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $524.31 and a 200 day moving average of $476.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.25 and a 12 month high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

