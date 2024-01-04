Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

Shares of UPS opened at $157.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.81. The stock has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

