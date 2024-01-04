Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $34.06 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

